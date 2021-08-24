Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

