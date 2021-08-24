Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Sunday. They issued an inline rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.20.

DUOL opened at $124.01 on Monday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

