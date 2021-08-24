Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 12,256 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in The Mosaic by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,981,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.