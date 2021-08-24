Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $636,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 155,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $61.84 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

