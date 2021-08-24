Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,042 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.