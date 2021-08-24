Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,417,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,649,000 after buying an additional 71,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 705,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,460,000 after buying an additional 68,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,126 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $571.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.