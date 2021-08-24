Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 19,940 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Trinseo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Trinseo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trinseo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSE. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

NYSE TSE opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

