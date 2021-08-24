Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.52

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $201,104.20 and $161,432.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.00373727 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001614 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.17 or 0.00955481 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 784,851 coins and its circulating supply is 389,604 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.