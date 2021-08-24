e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELF opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

