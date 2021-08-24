Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $10.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,237. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $151.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $155.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

