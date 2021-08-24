Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

NYSE ECL opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

