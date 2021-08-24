Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

EDNMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Edenred stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547. Edenred has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

