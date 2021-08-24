Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $889.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

ELAN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,813. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

