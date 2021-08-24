Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stake Lifted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $157.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

