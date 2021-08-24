Emercoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,089.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $21,089.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,935,272 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

