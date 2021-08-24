Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.72. 85,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,968. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

