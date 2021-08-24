Empowered Funds LLC Buys 2,267 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.34. 317,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

