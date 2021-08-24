Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 88,376 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. 869,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

