Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 8,122 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Brunswick worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.55. 427,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

