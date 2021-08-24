Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 90,742 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,742 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVAL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,703,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 78,628 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,555 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

