Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 90,284 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,892,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 301,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,131,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 210,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

