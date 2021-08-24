Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 98,697 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. 8,810,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,008,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.