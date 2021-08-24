Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $65.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

