Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $56,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

