Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Up 38% Over Last Week

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $381.92 million and $5.74 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $12.70 or 0.00026330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00125141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00155580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.64 or 1.00029446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.82 or 0.00992349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.25 or 0.06622082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

