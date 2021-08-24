Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

