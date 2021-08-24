EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $88.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of EOG opened at $67.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

