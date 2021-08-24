EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $88.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.10.
Shares of EOG opened at $67.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.31.
In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
