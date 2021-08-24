Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 314,046 shares.The stock last traded at $13.35 and had previously closed at $13.41.

Several brokerages have commented on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $734.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

