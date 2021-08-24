Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $9.00 on Tuesday, hitting $826.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,282. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 219.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $818.11.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

