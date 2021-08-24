Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.44 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

