Equitable Trust Co. Has $981,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $461.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

