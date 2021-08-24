Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 69.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,003,000 after acquiring an additional 68,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.38. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

