Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

