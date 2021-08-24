Equitable Trust Co. Sells 6,819 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $302.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $312.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,901. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.