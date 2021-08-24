Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.51.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

NYSE:MAA opened at $188.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 170,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

