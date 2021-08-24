Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,972 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $457,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. United Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

