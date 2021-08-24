Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Medytox Inc. Purchases 48,000 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) major shareholder Medytox Inc. bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,109,605.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Medytox Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $474,300.00.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evolus by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter worth $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 269.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 110,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 80,809 shares during the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

