Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/4/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/4/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,766 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

