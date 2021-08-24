Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 5,949 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1,180.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

