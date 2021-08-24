Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

