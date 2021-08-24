Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $93,522,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.80.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

