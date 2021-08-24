Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.