Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $489,000 in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,643 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $222,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.