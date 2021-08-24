Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $497,000 in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $57,457.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $101,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,982 shares of company stock worth $2,128,076 in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSSE opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. Research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.