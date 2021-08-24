Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

