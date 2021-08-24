Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.29.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

