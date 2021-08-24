Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.72. 4,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

