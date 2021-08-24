Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 2.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $61,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.79. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

