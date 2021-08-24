Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Down 3.1%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.39. 1,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 43,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,258,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

