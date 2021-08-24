Fantom Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $108.61 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00791320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00098182 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

